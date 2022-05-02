Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1: Volkswagen CEO

Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1: Volkswagen CEO

Porsche cars.
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Reuters

  • Porsche's preparations to enter the motor racing were a little more concrete

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday.

He added that Porsche's preparations to enter the highest class of international motor racing were a little more concrete.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.