Audi Q3 Sportback SUV debuts in India: Details on price, features

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is now available in India. The top-end Q3 sportback was unveiled by Audi India on Monday. It carries a price tag of ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Q3 Sportback Technology model. There are two other variants of the car – Q3 Technology and Q3 Premium Plus. Both the variants are priced at ₹50.39 lakh and ₹44.89 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is the company’s first compact coupé crossover in the segment. It features a progressive, striking, and sporty coupé-like silhouette complimented by the sporty S-line exterior package.

Powering the Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is the 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive. The SUV is claimed to produce 190hp power and 320 Nm of torque. The company claims that it can boot from 0-100 kmph speed in 7.3 seconds.

Audi India recently commenced the pre bookings of Audi Q3 Sportback SUV. Those interested can pre book the SUV by paying a token amount of ₹2 lakh. Online bookings are available via the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi connect’ app.

The SUV features the legendary quattro all-wheel drive and progressive steering. Inside, it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster. Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging are some of the features available on the SUV.

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV comes in two upholstery options - Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. 2-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, Ambient lighting package plus and Audi Sound System are other features the SUV flaunts.

On the exterior front, the SUV comes with LED headlights with LED Rear Combination lamps and panoramic glass sunroof. It also comes with a comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate. The SUV sits on five spoke V Style ‘S Design’ R18 alloy wheels. It offers six airbags for passenger safety.