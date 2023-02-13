Audi Q3 Sportback SUV debuts in India: Details on price, features
- Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is powered by the 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive. The company claims that it can boot from 0-100 kmph speed in 7.3 seconds.
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is now available in India. The top-end Q3 sportback was unveiled by Audi India on Monday. It carries a price tag of ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Q3 Sportback Technology model. There are two other variants of the car – Q3 Technology and Q3 Premium Plus. Both the variants are priced at ₹50.39 lakh and ₹44.89 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×