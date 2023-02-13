Audi Q3 Sportback SUV debuts in India: Details on price, features

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV is now available in India. The top-end Q3 sportback was unveiled by Audi India on Monday. It carries a price tag of ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Q3 Sportback Technology model. There are two other variants of the car – Q3 Technology and Q3 Premium Plus. Both the variants are priced at ₹50.39 lakh and ₹44.89 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

