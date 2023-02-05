Audi Q3 Sportback teased, set to launch in India: What to expect
- The Audi Q3 Sportback will generate power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor. This is the same engine that powers the Q3 as well and churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission.
Audi India has released the teaser for its upcoming Q3 Sportback on the company's social media handles. The teaser image suggests that the car will get sloping roofline, raked windscreen and LED tailights, however the post does not confirm the same. This Audi Q3 Sportback is the coupe version of the Q3 SUV, which had gone on sale in the country in 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×