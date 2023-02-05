Audi Q3 Sportback teased, set to launch in India: What to expect

Audi India has released the teaser for its upcoming Q3 Sportback on the company's social media handles. The teaser image suggests that the car will get sloping roofline, raked windscreen and LED tailights, however the post does not confirm the same. This Audi Q3 Sportback is the coupe version of the Q3 SUV, which had gone on sale in the country in 2022.

Notably, both the new generation Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback get the same underpinnings. A significant change in the Q3 Sportback can be its sloping roofline which gives the car a sleep appearance. The upcoming Audi will also feature sportier cues over the Q3 SUV. The model might also differentiate itself with a honeycomb-mesh grille, blacked-out chrome accents and sporty alloy wheels.

Speaking of powertrain, the Audi Q3 Sportback will generate power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor. This is the same engine that powers the Q3 as well and churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The automaker could also bring the more powerful 45 TFSI variant to India to bring sportier appeal to the Q3 Sportback. This version produces 241 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Q3 Sportback will come with the same 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Audi user interface. The unit gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MMI navigation, an Audi Smartphone interface and more. Some other features might include LED headlamps, Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable seats, a 10-speaker audio system and more.

The upcoming Audi Q3 Sportback is likely to be positioned above the Q3 SUV. The upcoming car is expected to be priced more than ₹50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is expected to be available in at least two variants. The Q3 Sportback is expected to lock horns with Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40. Moreover, the coupe SUV is likely to go on sale this month.

Audi recently also reported a 27.14 per cent rise in its retail sales in India at 4,187 units in 2022.The company had sold 3,293 units in 2021. Audi India said its performance in 2022 was buoyed by a strong product portfolio, a revival in customer sentiment and strong business continuity even though supply chain challenges and semiconductor scarcity still hold back the full potential of growth.

