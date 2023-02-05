Audi Q3 Sportback teased, set to launch in India: What to expect

The upcoming Audi Q3 Sportback is likely to be positioned above the Q3 SUV. The upcoming car is expected to be priced more than ₹50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is expected to be available in at least two variants. The Q3 Sportback is expected to lock horns with Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40. Moreover, the coupe SUV is likely to go on sale this month.