Audi Q3 updated with new tech, opens bookings: Details on new specs & offer

Audi, a premium and luxury carmaker, has made the updated Q3 SUV available in India and has initiated bookings for the variant for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Costumes can book their premium Audi SUV via Audi’s online dealerships or the myAudi Connect App. Interestingly, the first 500 customers of the new Audi Q3 would also receive several ownership benefits including an extended warranty and a comprehensive service package. Moreover, the deliveries of the premium SUV are expected to begin towards the end of the year.

