Audi Q3 updated with new tech, opens bookings: Details on new specs & offer

Interestingly, the first 500 customers of the new Audi Q3 would also receive several ownership benefits.
Audi, a premium and luxury carmaker, has made the updated Q3 SUV available in India and has initiated bookings for the variant for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Costumes can book their premium Audi SUV via Audi’s online dealerships or the myAudi Connect App. Interestingly, the first 500 customers of the new Audi Q3 would also receive several ownership benefits including an extended warranty and a comprehensive service package. Moreover, the deliveries of the premium SUV are expected to begin towards the end of the year.
The Audi Q3 comes in two variants which are Premium Plus and Technology and come loaded with several segment first features. Under the hood, Audi Q3 will come equipped with a 2.0 L TFSI engine which can deliver 190 hp of power and 320 Mn of torque. The all new updated SUV gets quattro all-wheel drive as standard and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.
Talking about the exteriors, the new Audi SUV features LED headlamps with LED rear combination lamps, rides on mR18 five-arm Style alloy wheels, gets a High Gloss Styling package, scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front, exterior mirrors, panoramic glass sunroof, power-adjustable, heated and power folding, and auto-dimming on both sides.
In terms of interiors, the new Audi SUV has a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth interface. It has a six-speaker audio system, Audi Smartphone interface and electromechanical power steering wheel. The car also comes equipped with Audi virtual cockpit plus, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi drive select, phone box with wireless charging and ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours.
Additionally, other features include power adjustable front seats with four-way lumber support, leather -leatherette combination seat upholstery, rear-seat plus with Fore/aft adjustment, leather wrapped three spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters and decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium Dimension.
The all new Audi Q3 includes Hill Start Assist, Start/Stop system with regenerative braking, packing aid plus with rear view camera, cruise control system with speed limiter and six airbags in the front and rear for the safety purposes.
