Audi Q5 2021 facelift will be launched today in India. The 2021 Audi Q5 makes a comeback after it was pulled out citing emission norms and now the German luxury car maker is reintroducing Audi Q5 with new BS6 certified emission norms and other changes as per new age buyers. Audi Q5 was launched last year in June. The new facelift Audi Q5 will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India.

Till now most of the features are known to the car enthusiasts but we still are not certain about it.

Design

The Audi Q5 facelift 2021 will come with similar design pattern having same wide octagonal grille, new and reworked bumper, new LED head and tail lamps, and the similar alloy wheels of nearly 17 inch.

For infotainment, Audi Q5 2021 facelift will come with advanced control panel which would be 10 inch touchscreen along with the digital cockpit instrument cluster. The car comes preloaded with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for connectivity. It also gets Amazon Alexa support. The luxury hatchback features sunroof as well.

Engine

Audi Q5 comes in petrol and diesel engines range globally. However, the India-spec model is likely to be offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. This engine generates 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the all-wheel-drive system. The engine has been reworked to suit India’s BS6 emission norms. Audi Q5 can touch upto 240 kmph speed. It is believed that Audi will not launch the diesel trim in India.

Safety

The facelift 2021 Audi Q5 will feature all the necessary safety features such as six air bags, ADAS, blind spot monitoring, etc for passenger’s safety.

Price

Audi Q5 2021 facelift is expected to price anywhere between ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatch will be available to buyers early next year.

