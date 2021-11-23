Audi Q5 2021 facelift launch today. Check price, features, availability

Audi Q5 comes in petrol and diesel engines range globally. However, the India-spec model is likely to be offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. This engine generates 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the all-wheel-drive system. The engine has been reworked to suit India’s BS6 emission norms. Audi Q5 can touch upto 240 kmph speed. It is believed that Audi will not launch the diesel trim in India.