Audi Q5 2021 facelift luxury hatch launched. Check price, features

Audi Q5 2021 facelift is launched today in India. The Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249bhp of power and 370Nm torque. Manufactured at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, the Audi Q5 is being offered in two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The new Audi Q5 Premium Plus is priced at ₹58,93,000 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Audi Q5 Technology ₹63,77,000 (ex-showroom). The luxury hatch will be available in five colours; Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon said,"2021 has been a great year for Audi India. Our sales have grown by over a 100% in the first ten months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further. We are gearing to end this year on a high note and are preparing to launch several more key models in 2022."

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon said,"2021 has been a great year for Audi India. Our sales have grown by over a 100% in the first ten months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further. We are gearing to end this year on a high note and are preparing to launch several more key models in 2022."

The 2021 Audi Q5 makes a comeback after it was pulled out citing emission norms and now the German luxury car maker is reintroducing Audi Q5 with new BS6 certified emission norms and other changes as per new age buyers. Audi Q5 was launched last year in June. The new facelift Audi Q5 will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India.

Design

The Audi Q5 facelift 2021 comes with similar design pattern having same wide octagonal grille, new and reworked bumper, new LED head and tail lamps, and the similar alloy wheels of nearly 17 inch.

For infotainment, Audi Q5 2021 facelift features advanced control panel which would be 10 inch touchscreen along with the digital cockpit instrument cluster. The car comes preloaded with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for connectivity. It also gets Amazon Alexa support. The luxury hatchback features sunroof as well.

Engine

Safety

The facelift 2021 Audi Q5 features all the necessary safety features such as eight air bags, ADAS, blind spot monitoring, etc for passenger’s safety.