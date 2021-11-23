Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Audi Q5 2021 luxury hatchback SUV launched at
₹58.93 lakh (ex-showroom) 3 Photos
. Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 05:31 PM IST Edited By Livemint
With Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road
1/3The Audi Q5 is available in five colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray. With the trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, the Q5 boasts LED Combination Lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, and Aluminium Roof rails.
2/3German luxury car maker Audi has brought its revamped hatch Q5 in India. The Audi Q5 2021 facelift comes with tighter BS6 emission norms for the Indian market. Audi Q5 2021 comes in a 2.0L 45 TFSI engine to churn out 249hp of power and 370Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h.
3/3Audi Q5 features a 25.65 cm multimedia touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment platform MIB3. The screen, which has Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Another highlight is the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.
