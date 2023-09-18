Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launches in India at ₹69.72 lakh. Features and other details1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Audi India launches limited edition Q5 SUV with exclusive features and a price tag of ₹69.72 lakh.
On Monday, Audi India unveiled the official release of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the Indian market. The Audi Q5 SUV holds a prominent position as a compelling product offering for the renowned German automaker in the Indian market, and this exclusive variant is anticipated to cater to a more specialized group of buyers within the segment.