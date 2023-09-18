comScore
Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launches in India at 69.72 lakh. Features and other details
On Monday, Audi India unveiled the official release of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the Indian market. The Audi Q5 SUV holds a prominent position as a compelling product offering for the renowned German automaker in the Indian market, and this exclusive variant is anticipated to cater to a more specialized group of buyers within the segment.

The Audi Q5 limited edition is now available in the technology variant, featuring an exclusive Mythos Black exterior color. Inside, the cabin boasts a stylish Okapi Brown shade.

In terms of looks, the all new Audi Q5 limited edition SUV gets the limited edition Q5 now includes the Black Styling Package Plus, featuring distinctive Black Audi Rings, grille, and roof rails. 

Additionally, this particular version showcases window trim strips in Black. The model retains its signature features, including the singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry, and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

Inside the SUV, the Audi Q5's cabin maintains its luxurious appeal with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery. It offers a comprehensive safety package, including eight airbags and park assist with parking aid plus. Comfort features abound with power front seats featuring driver memory, three-zone climate control, and captivating 30-color ambient lighting. 

The cabin also incorporates modern tech conveniences like the Audi phone box with wireless phone charging, a 10-inch main infotainment screen, an impressive B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers, and a digital driver display.

This limited edition Audi Q5 has been announced with a price tag of 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. “We are delighted to announce the launch of a limited edition technology variant, a curvet to a more personalized offering," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, in a press statement.

“Ahead of the upcoming festive season, we are giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exclusivity with limited units on offer," added Dhillon.  

Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST
