Audi Q7 2022 facelift SUV arrives tomorrow. Know its features, expected price

Audi will be launching the new facelift version of its SUV, Q7, tomorrow. The Audi Q7 SUV 2022 will be driving back to Indian roads on February 3 in an online launch event. The facelift SUV Audi Q7 comes with reworked engine to suit the BSVI norms and offers three-row seating facility. German luxury car manufacturer had already started the bookings for its next-generation Audi Q7 in India. Powered by a new powerful 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q7 can be booked at an initial booking amount of ₹500,000.

The facelift Audi Q7 2022 will be available in two variants; Premium Plus and Technology. Customers can book the facelift Audi Q7 online or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

The Audi Q7 2022 features such as adaptive air suspension, Audi drive select, all-wheel drive. Driver assist features included are park assist plus with a 360-degree-view camera and lane departure warning. The lighting performance is provided for by the Matrix LED headlamps and rear LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators in the front and rear.

Comfort features get 4-zone air conditioning, air ionizer and aromatization, ambient lighting with 30 colors, B&O premium 3D sound system and electronic sunroof for leisure.

Audi Q7 2022 SUV might see a price tag between ₹75 lakh to ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom).