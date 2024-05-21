Audi Q7 Bold Edition SUV launched in India, starting at ₹97.84 lakh: All details
Audi India introduces the Audi Q7 Bold Edition SUV with enhanced exterior and interior features, priced at ₹97.84 lakh. It includes Black Styling Package, Matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and four exterior color options.
Audi India has introduced a new special edition of its Q7 SUV, the Audi Q7 Bold Edition, with an ex-showroom price of ₹97.84 lakh. According to the German luxury carmaker, this exclusive edition features significant exterior and interior enhancements and will be available in limited numbers.