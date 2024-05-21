Audi India introduces the Audi Q7 Bold Edition SUV with enhanced exterior and interior features, priced at ₹ 97.84 lakh. It includes Black Styling Package, Matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and four exterior color options.

Audi India has introduced a new special edition of its Q7 SUV, the Audi Q7 Bold Edition, with an ex-showroom price of ₹97.84 lakh. According to the German luxury carmaker, this exclusive edition features significant exterior and interior enhancements and will be available in limited numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the Q7 Bold Edition includes the Black Styling Package, which features a gloss black front grille, blacked-out Audi rings on both the front and rear, black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails.

This luxury SUV also boasts the renowned Matrix LED headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, the Q7 Bold Edition will be sold in four exterior colours. These are Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of interior, the SUV from Audi boasts a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system connected to a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system.

The interior also features four-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and seven distinct drive modes, all enhancing the overall driving experience.

Under the hood, the Q7 Bold Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This hybrid powertrain produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, highlighted the iconic status of the Q7 within Audi's Q family, noting its blend of exceptional driving dynamics and versatility. "With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence. The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology," he said.

