Audi Q7 Limited edition launched in India: Check price, features and more

The all new Q7 Limited edition from Audi gets a tweaked grille design. It retains its octagonal outline but there is a new sill trim to enhance the stance from the front of the car.
Audi India has launched its Q7 Limited edition in India for the festive season. Notably, only 50 exclusive units of this vehicle will be available to be sold. The Q7 Limited edition gets cosmetic upgrades and it gets no mechanical changes. This all new Limited edition is based on the Technology trim.
Price of Q7 Limited edition
Audi Q7 Limited edition is priced at ₹88,08,000 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi gets a special look finished in Barrique paint shade which is exclusive to the new variant.
Exterior of Q7 Limited edition
The all new Q7 Limited edition from Audi gets a tweaked grille design. It retains its octagonal outline but there is a new sill trim to enhance the stance from the front of the car. The SUV comes with a high-gloss styling package as standard, the adaptive windshield wipers integrated with washer nozzles. On the sides, the SUV comes with 19-inch five spoke star style alloy wheels. Moreover, the automaker offers a panoramic sunroof with this sunroof.
Interior of Q7 Limited edition
The cabin of this car gets a virtual cockpit as the automaker likes to call its digital instrument cluster which offers a bit of configurability. It comes with two large touchscreens in the centre console. The above one is the touchscreen of the infotainment system while the one sitting below is for the climate control. Additionally, the Limited edition Audi gets 30 shades of ambient lighting. Audi offers the Q7 in a seven-seater configuration where the thief-row seats can be folded electrically.
Powertrain of Q7 Limited edition
The engine of this Audi SUV is a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI unit which produces 340 hp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. This SUV can hit 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 250 kmph. Moreover, the engine also gets a 48-volt hybrid system and Quatrro all-wheel drive.
Other features of Q7 Limited edition
Audi Q7 limited edition comes with on offer including the B&O Premium 3D sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. It has leather upholstery, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, four climate control, keyless entry and many other features.
