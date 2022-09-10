Audi Q7 Limited edition launched in India: Check price, features and more

Interior of Q7 Limited edition

The cabin of this car gets a virtual cockpit as the automaker likes to call its digital instrument cluster which offers a bit of configurability. It comes with two large touchscreens in the centre console. The above one is the touchscreen of the infotainment system while the one sitting below is for the climate control. Additionally, the Limited edition Audi gets 30 shades of ambient lighting. Audi offers the Q7 in a seven-seater configuration where the thief-row seats can be folded electrically.