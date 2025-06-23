Audi Q7 Signature Edition debuts in India with in-car Espresso system and bespoke styling: Price and what's special

Audi India has launched a special edition of its flagship SUV, the Q7, under the moniker "Signature Edition". Priced at ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-run model brings a host of curated upgrades aimed at enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and premium experience of the already well-appointed luxury SUV.

Designed for customers seeking exclusivity, the Q7 Signature Edition incorporates a suite of new features and accessories that elevate the vehicle’s presence on the road. Key additions include Audi rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps that keep the Audi logo upright at all times, and a metallic key cover. Inside, the SUV features stainless steel pedal caps and an Espresso Mobile system, a unique in-car coffee brewing setup offering café-style convenience on the go.

Also part of the bespoke offering is the Audi dashcam with a universal traffic recorder for added driving security, and newly styled R20 alloy wheels featuring a distinctive paint design exclusive to this edition.

The SUV will be available in five exterior colour options: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.

Under the bonnet, the Signature Edition retains the robust 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine producing 340hp and 500Nm of torque, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel drive, along with adaptive air suspension and seven drive modes including an off-road setting, ensure versatility across varied terrains.

The vehicle continues to offer an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, a seven-seat configuration with power-folding third-row seats, and an expansive technology suite. Notable among these are the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, MMI Navigation Plus with haptic feedback, wireless charging via the Audi Phone Box, and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera.

Additional convenience and safety features include a four-zone climate control system with air ioniser, adaptive windscreen wipers, a Comfort Key with gesture-controlled boot access, lane departure warning, eight airbags, and electronic stabilisation for enhanced control.