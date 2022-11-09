Audi Q8 e-tron, an India-bound EV revealed: Here’s everything to know

Audi, an automobile giant, has revamped its e-tron family and launched four new electric models. The automaker has taken the wraps off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback. The Q8 e-tron will replace the e-tron electric SUV sold by the company earlier in global markets, including India. The all new revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs that increase the performance of the cars.
According to the German automaker, the e-tron has now been replaced by the Q8 e-tron. Audi chose to rebrand as part of its first major upgrade since launch back in 2018. The company has unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. The new model is also expected to hit Indian markets soon to replace the older e-tron. After the launch, the new Audi e-tron will take on the likes of BMW iX electric SUV as well as the upcoming Mercedes EQB.
Speaking of the changes, Audi has made changes on the outside in the new generation Q8 e-tron model. There are design tweaks on the e-tron with a redesigned grille. At the rear, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well. While the Q8 e-tron remains essentially an SUV, the e-tron Sportback is more of a coupe version of it with a swooping roofline.
There are minimal changes inside the car but they are very evident. Audi has used recycled materials on the dashboard. There are three screens including the digital drive display, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and the third , located just below it, controls functions like climate control among others.
The biggest change in the Audi e-tron has happened in the performance. The Audi Q8 e-tron, which only offered 484 kms of range, is now claimed to offer 582 kms. This is because of a larger battery size which has grown from 64 kWh to 95 kWh. The Q8 e-tron SUV generated 300 kW of max power and 664 Nm of peak torque. The Sportback version with the largest battery pack, offers 370 kW of power and a staggering 973 Nm of peak torque and up to 513-km range on a single charge.
