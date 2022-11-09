Audi Q8 e-tron, an India-bound EV revealed: Here’s everything to know

According to the German automaker, the e-tron has now been replaced by the Q8 e-tron. Audi chose to rebrand as part of its first major upgrade since launch back in 2018. The company has unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. The new model is also expected to hit Indian markets soon to replace the older e-tron. After the launch, the new Audi e-tron will take on the likes of BMW iX electric SUV as well as the upcoming Mercedes EQB.