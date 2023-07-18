Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV debuts in India: Check details

Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV debuts in India: Check details2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Audi Q8 e-tron, a revamped model of the e-tron electric SUV, is now available in India. It features design changes and new battery packs for improved performance. The car boasts a dual-motor configuration generating 408 horsepower, with a range of up to 600 kilometers.
Audi Q8 e-tron is now available in India. The car is a revamped model of e-tron electric SUV. The all new revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs that increase the performance of the cars.
