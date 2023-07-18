Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV debuts in India: Check details

Audi Q8 e-tron is now available in India. The car is a revamped model of e-tron electric SUV. The all new revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs that increase the performance of the cars.

Audi Q8 e-tron model comes with design tweaks on the outside. There is a redesigned grille. At the rear, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well.

The redesigned grille at the top showcases a new mesh design along with Audi's fresh monochrome logo, complemented by a downward-projecting light bar. The front bumper has been reprofiled and incorporates larger air intakes on either side. Both the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback sport stylish 20-inch alloy wheels on the sides. The blacked-out B-pillar showcases the 'Audi' and 'Q8 e-tron quattro' lettering.

When it comes to performance, the Q8 e-tron SUV boasts a dual-motor configuration that generates an impressive 408 horsepower, delivering ample acceleration and an exhilarating driving experience. Its main competitor in the market is the Jaguar I-Pace.

The Q8 e-tron is equipped with a 114kWh battery pack that provides an impressive range of up to 600 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. This battery powers the two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 408 horsepower and 664Nm of torque. The vehicle exhibits remarkable acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 5.6 seconds (claimed).

Audi equips the Q8 e-tron with a 22kW AC charger and also supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. Using the AC charger, the Q8 e-tron can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in approximately six hours. With the DC fast charger, the vehicle can achieve a charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. The Q8 e-tron retains charging ports on both sides for convenience and flexibility.

Inside the Q8 e-tron, you'll find a similar interior layout to its predecessor, the outgoing e-tron. The vehicle offers powered front seats with memory function, featuring heating, ventilation, and massage capabilities. The cabin houses two prominent touchscreens on the centre console: a 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system and an 8.6-inch screen for controlling various vehicle functions, including the HVAC system. The popular digital instrument cluster, known as Virtual Cockpit Plus, has been retained from the previous model.

Some of the notable interior features include a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, four-zone climate control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).