Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV debuts in India: Check details

Audi equips the Q8 e-tron with a 22kW AC charger and also supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. Using the AC charger, the Q8 e-tron can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in approximately six hours. With the DC fast charger, the vehicle can achieve a charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. The Q8 e-tron retains charging ports on both sides for convenience and flexibility.

