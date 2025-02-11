Audi RS Q8 set to launch on Feb 17: All we know so far and what to expect

Audi India is all set to launch its much-anticipated RS Q8 Performance SUV on 17 February 2025. In the lead-up to the unveiling, Audi has teased the vehicle on its social media platforms, showcasing its design and performance updates.

Exterior upgrades As per an HT Auto report, the facelifted RS Q8 boasts a more aggressive and dynamic design, setting it apart from the standard Q8. Key styling enhancements include a blacked-out grille with a distinctive 3D honeycomb pattern and carbon fibre accents on the front lip and air vents. Audi has also equipped the SUV with upgraded LED Matrix headlights and OLED tail lights, ensuring enhanced visibility and a striking road presence. As standard, the RS Q8 comes with 22-inch alloy wheels, while an optional set of 23-inch wheels is available for those looking for an even sportier stance.

Interior Inside, the RS Q8 Performance has been designed to provide a driver-focused experience, and the publication has been added.

Reportedly, the cabin features Sport Seats Plus, upholstered in Race-Tex material, offering enhanced comfort and support. A dual-screen centre console allows quick access to RS drive modes, ensuring seamless control over driving dynamics. Additionally, a four-zone climate control system ensures optimal comfort for all passengers, while the fully digital instrument cluster provides real-time driving data.

Features Audi has incorporated several advanced technologies in the RS Q8 Performance to enhance driving dynamics. The SUV benefits from adaptive air suspension, active roll stabilisation, all-wheel steering, and a Quattro sport differential. These features work together to improve stability, reduce body roll, and enhance overall handling, particularly at high speeds and during cornering.

Powertrain and Performance Under the bonnet, the RS Q8 Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing an impressive 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque—an increase from the standard RS Q8’s 591 bhp and 800 Nm. A 48V mild-hybrid system further optimises acceleration, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed exceeds 305 km/h, making it one of the fastest SUVs in its segment.