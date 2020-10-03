Audi's new SUV Q2 open for pre-booking in India

New Delhi: Audi has started taking bookings for its upcoming SUV Q2 in India. The new car will be making its debut later this month.

The German manufacturer will be charging an amount of ₹2 lakh to book the SUV online. The bookings can be done via the Audi India's website or any of the authorized dealership.

The SUV will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that comes with a 'Quattro' technology. The new car will get a four-wheel drive system for better control in different terrains.

The company said it is offering an introductory 'Peace of Mind' benefit that comes bundled with a 5-year service package with 2/3 years extended warranty and 2/3 years roadside assistance.

"...The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a luxury all-rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

With the new Q2 SUV, Audi will be targeting first-time luxury segment customers apart from its existing ones who are looking for a replacement or additional cars for the family.

For this model, Audi India is utilising the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and be sold here in India without the need for undergoing the process to meet local regulatory requirements as long as the model has certification from the EU or Japan. Thus, the model will come as a fully built unit (FBU) from Germany.

