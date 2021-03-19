Audi announced that sales revenue reached a total of approximately €50.0 billion in the 2020 business year. The company managed to recover sales and revenue due to the company’s performance in the second half, especially during the fourth quarter.

According to a release by the company, operating profit before special items was €2.7 billion, and operating return on sales before special items was 5.5%. Net cash flow remains a strength of the company, with a figure of €4.6 billion. The manufacturer explained that the reasons for this are continuing cost and investment discipline and the divestment of shareholdings within the Volkswagen Group amounting to some €1.5 billion. Audi also doubled the number of all-electric models in its range and is also reinforcing its PHEV offensive.

The total number of deliveries of Audi-brand vehicles to customers in 2020 was 1,692,773, a drop of almost 8% in comparison to deliveries in 2019 at 1,845,573 units. The fall resulted from the pandemic. The company registered 505,583 deliveries in 4th quarter. The company claims it was Audi’s most successful quarter in company history.

In 2020 the top-range and SUV models were especially successful. For example, deliveries of the Audi Q3 and Audi A6 rose by 18.1 and 11.8% respectively in comparison to the previous year.

The all-electric Audi e-tron, together with the Audi e-tron Sportback, was the best-selling electric vehicle worldwide by a German premium manufacturer, with a growth in demand of almost 80% compared to the previous year.

“Audi has resolutely faced up to the challenges of the last year and done everything necessary to emerge stronger from the crisis," says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “The global consequences of the corona pandemic had a decisive influence on our business year. Following a collapse in demand for cars in all regions of the world, stability returned to the markets later in the year – first in China, then in Europe and the USA too. In the fourth quarter, finally, we were able to conclude the year with a record number of deliveries – it was the most successful quarter in the company history. In total we earned an operating return on sales before special items of 5.5 percent in the 2020 business year. This achievement is also the result of responsible crisis management during the corona pandemic and above all a strong team performance. I am delighted at the willingness to change and the flexibility of Audi’s employees."

In terms of volume, the sales revenue of the Audi Group in 2020 amounted to €49,973 million compared to 55,680 million in 2019. The operating profit before special items was €2,739 million, equivalent to an operating return on sales before special items of 5.5%. The fourth quarter ended with an operating profit before special items of €2,456 million and an operating return on sales of 14.7%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via