Audi sold almost 17 lakh cars globally in 2020, SUVs, EVs register growth

“Audi has resolutely faced up to the challenges of the last year and done everything necessary to emerge stronger from the crisis," says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “The global consequences of the corona pandemic had a decisive influence on our business year. Following a collapse in demand for cars in all regions of the world, stability returned to the markets later in the year – first in China, then in Europe and the USA too. In the fourth quarter, finally, we were able to conclude the year with a record number of deliveries – it was the most successful quarter in the company history. In total we earned an operating return on sales before special items of 5.5 percent in the 2020 business year. This achievement is also the result of responsible crisis management during the corona pandemic and above all a strong team performance. I am delighted at the willingness to change and the flexibility of Audi’s employees."