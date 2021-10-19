German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday opened bookings for its upcoming new Q5 SUV in India ahead of its launch next month.

The new version of the Q5 can be booked with a payment of ₹2 lakh online through the company's official website or at any of its dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

The model will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that produces 249 HP and 370 Nm of torque and will come with safety features such as eight airbags, including rear-side airbags to enhance dive safety, besides other features such as Audi park assist, comfort key with sensor controlled boot lid operation.

"Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi's successful Q family in India - the Audi Q5. This will be our 9th product launch for 2021," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Stating that the new Audi Q5 is a blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment, he said, "With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers."

The luxury carmaker is seeking to accelerate its sales growth in India with the launch of the all-new Q5 SUV, one of its volume drivers next month.

It had suspended sales of its popular SUVS -- Q3, Q5 and the Q7 last year when India moved to BS-VI emission norms with the company also deciding to stop offering diesel engine options in the country.

Audi India, which shares its annual sales numbers only, had sold 1,639 units in 2020. However, in terms of growth in the first eight months of 2021 it has already witnessed 115 per cent increase in sales.

