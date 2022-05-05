Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today opened bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. With a combination of the 3.0L TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8L can be booked with an initial booking amount of ₹10,00,000.

The flagship sedan is powered by the 3.0L TFSI engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system generating 340 hp and 540 Nm of torque. The Audi A8 L comes with the Rear Relaxation Package that includes a recliner and a foot massager. It will come with Digital Matrix LED Headlights with animated projections.

The Audi A8 L is equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort and features. Customers can contact their nearest Audi India dealership or visit www.audi.in to book and configure their personalised Audi A8 L.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand."