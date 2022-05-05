Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Audi starts pre-bookings for A8 L flagship luxury sedan in India. Details

Audi starts pre-bookings for A8 L flagship luxury sedan in India. Details

Audi A8 L pre-bookings has started.
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Audi A8 L will come with Digital Matrix LED headlights with animated projections

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today opened bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. With a combination of the 3.0L TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8L can be booked with an initial booking amount of 10,00,000.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today opened bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. With a combination of the 3.0L TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8L can be booked with an initial booking amount of 10,00,000.

The flagship sedan is powered by the 3.0L TFSI engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system generating 340 hp and 540 Nm of torque. The Audi A8 L comes with the Rear Relaxation Package that includes a recliner and a foot massager. It will come with Digital Matrix LED Headlights with animated projections.

The flagship sedan is powered by the 3.0L TFSI engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system generating 340 hp and 540 Nm of torque. The Audi A8 L comes with the Rear Relaxation Package that includes a recliner and a foot massager. It will come with Digital Matrix LED Headlights with animated projections.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Audi A8 L is equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort and features. Customers can contact their nearest Audi India dealership or visit www.audi.in to book and configure their personalised Audi A8 L.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand."