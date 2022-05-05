Audi starts pre-bookings for A8 L flagship luxury sedan in India. Details

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand."