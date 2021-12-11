Audi starts SUV Q7 2022 production in India, launch soon. Expected features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Audi India has started production of its SUV Audi Q7 at its Aurangabad plant in India. The German car maker is expected to launch the facelift 2022 Audi Q7 next year in January. Audi is eyeing both ICE and electric trims to capitalize on its existing market share. Till now, Audi India has launched nine cars here out of which five have been electric. The luxury car maker brought Audi Q5 facelift last month to cater the hatchback market in India.

Audi Q5 2021 facelift is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249bhp of power and 370Nm torque. It was also manufactured locally at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. Audi Q5 is being offered in two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The new Audi Q5 Premium Plus is priced at ₹58,93,000 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Audi Q5 Technology ₹63,77,000 (ex-showroom). The luxury hatch will be available in five colours; Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

