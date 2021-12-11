Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto News / Audi starts SUV Q7 2022 production in India, launch soon. Expected features

Audi starts SUV Q7 2022 production in India, launch soon. Expected features

Audi has started the production of Audi Q7 2022 in India
11:30 AM IST

  • Till now, Audi India has launched nine cars here out of which five have been electric

Audi India has started production of its SUV Audi Q7 at its Aurangabad plant in India. The German car maker is expected to launch the facelift 2022 Audi Q7 next year in January. Audi is eyeing both ICE and electric trims to capitalize on its existing market share. Till now, Audi India has launched nine cars here out of which five have been electric. The luxury car maker brought Audi Q5 facelift last month to cater the hatchback market in India.

Audi Q5 2021 facelift is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249bhp of power and 370Nm torque. It was also manufactured locally at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. Audi Q5 is being offered in two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The new Audi Q5 Premium Plus is priced at 58,93,000 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Audi Q5 Technology 63,77,000 (ex-showroom). The luxury hatch will be available in five colours; Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

Similarly, the expected SUV Audi Q7 is going to feature the BSVI engine and other changes for Indian buyers. The facelift Audi Q7 might see rear side airbags, heated ORVMs, updated tyre-pressure monitoring system and adaptive cruise control. It is sold in two seating configuration of five and seven seats globally.

