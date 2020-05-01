Audi to give complimentary vehicle service to corona warriors

NEW DELHI : German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday announced complimentary disinfection and general check-up of vehicles for the customers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the front line.

Audi customers who are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front line can avail of a complimentary disinfection/cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop, Audi India said in a statement.

The offer is being made under the 'Salute to COVID-19 Warriors' initiative in gratitude of the services rendered by essential workers, it added.

"As we continue to battle this unprecedented crisis, we are pleased to announce that all Audi India dealerships across the country will prioritise vehicle servicing for essential workers," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

The company has announced an extension of extended warranty and service plans in India for all the customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period.

