Audi to hike prices across its entire model range from September; details here

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.
1 min read . 12:51 PM ISTLivemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

German luxury carmaker Audi on 23 August said it will increase prices of its entire Indian model range by up to 2.4 percent.

The price hike will come into effect from 20 September, 2022. The automaker said that price hike is a result of rising input costs and supply chain costs.

“The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022," the automaker said in a statement.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India. 

(With inputs from PTI)

