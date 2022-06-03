Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a segment first initiative for its customers. To celebrate fifteen years in the country, Audi India has introduced a warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all its cars sold this year, starting June 01, 2022.

The warranty coverage for five years is valid for unlimited mileage and covers any repair or replacement of component failures.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package. This initiative is in line with Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Human Centricity – which inspires us to be customer oriented at all times."