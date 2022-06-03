Audi to offer warranty coverage for five years for all its cars sold in 2022

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package. This initiative is in line with Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Human Centricity – which inspires us to be customer oriented at all times."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}