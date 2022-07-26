Audi to only focus on electric vehicles by 2033, says top official

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers' personalities."