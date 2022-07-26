Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Audi to only focus on electric vehicles by 2033, says top official

Audi to only focus on electric vehicles by 2033, says top official

Audi aims to focus only on electric vehicles starting 2033. Bloomberg
2 min read . 06:45 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )

The German luxury car maker would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards

German luxury car maker Audi would stop making cars run on internal combustion engines (ICE) and will be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033 and, a top official informed on Tuesday.

The auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards, said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon.

The company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engine and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles, stated Dhillon.

Answering a question about incidents of battery operated vehicles going up in flames, he stated that all the components for the battery were brought individually and assembled at the factories by trained professionals with utmost regard for 'safety' and 'quality'.

According to Dhillon, after inaugurating the company's pre-used car showroom Audi Approved Plus here, it was the 17th outlet of the 22 planned to be inaugurated this year.

Audi India reported 101% sales in 2021 as compared to previous year and during the first six months (January-June 2022). It witnessed a jump of 49%, he added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Audi launched its sedan flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. The launch was announced by the car manufacturer on twitter as well. Promising to ‘open new new worlds for progress’, Audi boasts of bringing ‘new generation of luxury’ through the Audi A8 L.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers' personalities."

The Audi A8L has been launched in two variants in India. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is available as a 5-seater and Audi A8 L Technology is available in 4 and 5-seat configurations, priced at INR 1.29 crores and INR 1.57 crores (ex-showroom) respectively.

The sedan is available in 8 standard exterior colors- Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black, the automaker said and is available in 4 interior colors Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black.

