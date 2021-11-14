Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Audi to provide road side assistance to its customers in Chennai

Audi to provide road side assistance to its customers in Chennai

1 min read . 05:21 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The complimentary service will be in place till November 30

German luxury car maker, Audi, has announced road side assistance for its customers affected by the floods in Chennai region. The flooding happened due to the thunderstorm prevalent in the area which is disrupting lives and properties. The road side assistance will be available 24x7 across Chennai. The complimentary service will be in place till November 30.

“As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all efforts possible to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our road side assistance service will come to aid of our customers and bring them to safety," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said.

The company has also started toll free number for road side assistance, 1800 103 6800 and 1800 209 6800.

