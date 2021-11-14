Audi to provide road side assistance to its customers in Chennai

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

German luxury car maker, Audi, has announced road side assistance for its customers affected by the floods in Chennai region. The flooding happened due to the thunderstorm prevalent in the area which is disrupting lives and properties. The road side assistance will be available 24x7 across Chennai. The complimentary service will be in place till November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

German luxury car maker, Audi, has announced road side assistance for its customers affected by the floods in Chennai region. The flooding happened due to the thunderstorm prevalent in the area which is disrupting lives and properties. The road side assistance will be available 24x7 across Chennai. The complimentary service will be in place till November 30.

“As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all efforts possible to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our road side assistance service will come to aid of our customers and bring them to safety," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said.

“As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all efforts possible to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our road side assistance service will come to aid of our customers and bring them to safety," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial