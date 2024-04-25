Audi to raise prices of cars in India by 2 per cent from June 2024 as input costs, transportation expenses weigh: Report
Audi to increase car prices in India due to rising input and transportation expenses, the company said. Among the German carmaker's popular models sold in India are A4, Q3, Q5, and RS Q8.
German carmaker Audi on April 25 said it has decided to increase the prices of its car models in India by up to 2 per cent starting from June this year, PTI reported. The move comes as a response to the escalating input and transportation expenses affecting the company, it said.