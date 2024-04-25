Audi to increase car prices in India due to rising input and transportation expenses, the company said. Among the German carmaker's popular models sold in India are A4, Q3, Q5, and RS Q8.

German carmaker Audi on April 25 said it has decided to increase the prices of its car models in India by up to 2 per cent starting from June this year, PTI reported. The move comes as a response to the escalating input and transportation expenses affecting the company, it said.

The price hike will come into effect from June 1, 2024, as per the automaker's official communication.

"Rising input costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2 percent effective June 1, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for the automaker and its dealer partners. It's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India witnessed significant sales growth, retailing 7,027 units in FY24, marking a 33 per cent increase overall. Among its popular models sold in India are A4, Q3, Q5, and RS Q8.

2025 Audi A3 Facelift unveiled In March, the 2025 Audi A3 facelift was officially unveiled, showcasing the updates to the beloved model. With refreshed styling, enhanced standard features, and revamped cabin materials, Audi aims to maintain the A3's popularity among consumers.

However, despite its global appeal, Audi has confirmed that the A3 will not return to the Indian market. Once a favourite among Indian consumers, the A3 was succeeded by the Q2, with the A4 sedan now serving as Audi's entry-level offering in the country.

Audi leads in luxury petrol car sales Audi was the biggest beneficiary after diesel luxury vehicle sales sank to a record low of 35 per cent in 2023. As recently as 2019, diesel models accounted for nearly 80 per cent of auto sales. Audi cornered a 31 per cent share of the luxury petrol car segment, against BMW’s 28 per cent share and Mercedes Benz’s 26 per cent.

The shift has been central to Audi’s revival in India. In 2023 it posted 89 per cent growth in sales at 7,931 units — its best annual sales performance since 2015, when it sold 11,192 units. That was also the year it lost its number-one position to Mercedes Benz.

(With inputs from PTI)

