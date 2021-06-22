Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 08:56 PM IST
Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age, said CEO Markus Duesmann
German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars.
"Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines.
