Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age, said CEO Markus Duesmann

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

