Home >Auto News >Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

The logo of the German carmaker Audi is seen on a car at their headquarters in Ingolstadt, southern Germany. (File photo)
1 min read . 08:56 PM IST AFP

Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age, said CEO Markus Duesmann

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars.

"Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

