Audi had first revealed its concept for the Q4 e-tron back at the Geneva show in 2019. The company has now revealed that they will be bringing it into production in 2021. However, there was one additional surprise for Audi fans. The company also unveiled another Q4 concept called Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron which comes with an ‘SUV-coupe’ frame.

Audi claims that the Q4 Sportback e-tron is significantly more elongated and streamlined in comparison to its sibling. The bright light strip on the rear of the car shows the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron in its ‘best light’, according to the company. The paint has a different hue when looked from different angles. It varies between pearl gray and metallic green. Audi has provided 22-inch tires for the concept.

The long wheelbase and lack of transmission tunnel creates a lot of space in the interior of the car. Audi has used Alcantara leather for the car. The new Head-up Display with augmented reality can display graphical information blended directly into the course of the road.

Touch elements on the steering wheel and the center console control the infotainment system and vehicle functions. According to Audi, the floor covering is made entirely of recycled materials.

The powertrain on the car is similar to its sibling. Two electric motors are concealed in the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. They combine to provide 225 kilowatts of power. The future electric concept car features the proprietary quattro all-wheel drive. The traction allows for quick acceleration: from 0 – 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Audi claims that the car has a range of 450 kilometers according to the WLTP standard and models with rear-wheel drive can reach over 500 kilometers.

