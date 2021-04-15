Features that are standard with all variants include charging times of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions
German automobile manufacturer Audi has revealed new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. The two new cars are the company’s first compact electric SUVs. The cars come loaded with features like augmented reality head-up display which the company claims connects the virtual and the real worlds in a totally new way. The new electric SUVs are expected to take on the reigning champion in the EV space Tesla Model Y.
The range comprises three drive versions, with the quattro model on top. The powertrain on that specific variant produces a maximum output of 299 PS. The features that are standard with all variants include charging times of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions (WLTP) and convenient charging with the e-tron Charging Service. The rear-wheel drive Q4 40 e-tron achieves a range of up to 520 kilometers (323.1 mi) in the WLTP cycle.