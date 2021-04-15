Audi unveils new Tesla SUV rival Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

German automobile manufacturer Audi has revealed new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. The two new cars are the company’s first compact electric SUVs. The cars come loaded with features like augmented reality head-up display which the company claims connects the virtual and the real worlds in a totally new way. The new electric SUVs are expected to take on the reigning champion in the EV space Tesla Model Y.

Audi has announced that the electric SUV goes on sale in Europe in June 2021, with prices in Germany starting at EUR 41,900 (roughly around ₹37.6 lakh).

Audi Q4 35 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.1–17.0 (WLTP) and 16.7 – 15.8 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 18.6 –16.6 (WLTP) and 16.6 – 15.6 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 40 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.3–17.3 (WLTP) and 17.3 – 16.3 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.9 –17.9 (WLTP) and 17.8 – 16.5 (NEDC)

Audi e-tron GT quattro has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km 19.6 –18.8 (NEDC) and 21.6–19.9 (WLTP)

Audi RS e-tron GT has combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 20.2 –19.3 (NEDC), 22.5 –20.6 (WLTP)