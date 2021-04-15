Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Audi unveils new Tesla SUV rival Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron

Audi unveils new Tesla SUV rival Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron

Premium
Audi has announced that the electric SUV goes on sale in Europe in June 2021
2 min read . 05:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Features that are standard with all variants include charging times of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions

German automobile manufacturer Audi has revealed new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. The two new cars are the company’s first compact electric SUVs. The cars come loaded with features like augmented reality head-up display which the company claims connects the virtual and the real worlds in a totally new way. The new electric SUVs are expected to take on the reigning champion in the EV space Tesla Model Y.

German automobile manufacturer Audi has revealed new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. The two new cars are the company’s first compact electric SUVs. The cars come loaded with features like augmented reality head-up display which the company claims connects the virtual and the real worlds in a totally new way. The new electric SUVs are expected to take on the reigning champion in the EV space Tesla Model Y.

The range comprises three drive versions, with the quattro model on top. The powertrain on that specific variant produces a maximum output of 299 PS. The features that are standard with all variants include charging times of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions (WLTP) and convenient charging with the e-tron Charging Service. The rear-wheel drive Q4 40 e-tron achieves a range of up to 520 kilometers (323.1 mi) in the WLTP cycle.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The range comprises three drive versions, with the quattro model on top. The powertrain on that specific variant produces a maximum output of 299 PS. The features that are standard with all variants include charging times of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions (WLTP) and convenient charging with the e-tron Charging Service. The rear-wheel drive Q4 40 e-tron achieves a range of up to 520 kilometers (323.1 mi) in the WLTP cycle.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Audi has announced that the electric SUV goes on sale in Europe in June 2021, with prices in Germany starting at EUR 41,900 (roughly around 37.6 lakh).

Audi Q4 35 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.1–17.0 (WLTP) and 16.7 – 15.8 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 18.6 –16.6 (WLTP) and 16.6 – 15.6 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 40 e-tron has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.3–17.3 (WLTP) and 17.3 – 16.3 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 19.9 –17.9 (WLTP) and 17.8 – 16.5 (NEDC)

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 20.9 –17.6 (WLTP) and 17.9 – 16.4 (NEDC)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Audi e-tron GT quattro has a combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km 19.6 –18.8 (NEDC) and 21.6–19.9 (WLTP)

Audi RS e-tron GT has combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km of 20.2 –19.3 (NEDC), 22.5 –20.6 (WLTP)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.