Auto ancillary cos find an Asian growth formula

Global auto component suppliers are shifting their focus to Asia, with a keen eye on India, as economic headwinds and trade tariffs rattle their strongholds in the US and Europe.

Leading companies like Samvardhana Motherson, Sona Comstar, Bridgestone and Tenneco are increasingly seeing the Asian market as a critical hub for growth. The pivot comes as the US auto market faces uncertainty from the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs, pressuring component makers already grappling with softening demand in Europe.

"The global management has increased its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and within this, India is emerging as a hub for growth," a top executive at a large auto parts maker said. "There is a belief that opportunities in India can deliver the best value, given the low outlook for American and European markets."

The potential has even prompted global firms to consider local listings. In June, Michigan-based Tenneco, which makes emission control, ride performance, and powertrain systems, filed for a ₹3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian operations.

While experts caution that Asian markets alone can't fully replace the scale of Western markets, they offer a vital buffer. Natarajan Sankar, managing director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, said that Europe and the US are critical markets for export growth for auto component companies.

“Many auto component players are looking at opportunities for growth in aftermarket-in India and other markets in Asia, Africa. However, developed global markets can also provide a large lever to grow and remain critical," Sankar said.

Still, the divergence is clear in recent earnings reports. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, vice-chairperson and director at Samvardhana Motherson International, highlighted the contrast during an earnings call, noting that while the global light vehicle industry grew 1.7% in the April-to-June quarter, a 4% decline in developed markets was offset by strong performance in India and China.

Similarly, Sona Comstar has implemented a "look east" policy, aiming to expand its footprint in Asia to counter slowdowns in North America and Europe. The company, which called the April-to-June period its "worst first quarter" since going public in 2021, recently entered the Chinese electric vehicle market through a joint venture.

In July, Sona Comstar entered the Chinese electric vehicle market through a joint venture with Jinnaite Machinery Co., where the company will invest $12 million while its partner will put in $8 million.

“We are actively seeking opportunities in the fast-growing markets of Asia, specifically India, China, and the rest of Asia. Although Asia represents more than half of the global automotive production, our current share is relatively small," the company said in its annual report.

Japan's Bridgestone, the world's largest tyre manufacturer, has also dialled up its investment in India, earmarking $85 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Pune and Indore. The move underscores a strategy that predates the recent trade turmoil.

"Long before the trade uncertainty, we had already termed India as a growth country, and we will continue to invest here," a company representative said, adding that Bridgestone expects India's aftermarket tyre segment to grow 6-8% over the next five years.

For global ancillary players with an existing base in India, the transition is expected to be smoother, allowing them to quickly capitalize on new opportunities. The geographic shift is also part of a broader push to diversify into new business areas, such as aerospace for Motherson and robotics for Sona Comstar, as they seek new avenues for growth beyond their traditional markets.

