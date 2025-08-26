Auto ancillary cos find an Asian growth formula
Summary
Leading companies like Samvardhana Motherson, Sona Comstar, Bridgestone and Tenneco are seeing the Asian market as a critical growth hub but experts caution that Asian markets alone can't fully replace the scale of Western markets.
Global auto component suppliers are shifting their focus to Asia, with a keen eye on India, as economic headwinds and trade tariffs rattle their strongholds in the US and Europe.
