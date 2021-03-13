NEW DELHI: Automotive companies and their component suppliers are bearing cost of vaccinations against coronavirus for their employees and their immediate family. This follows the government’s decision to allow private hospitals to vaccinate the eligible citizens.

Schaeffler India, a global manufacturer of auto component, on Friday announced it will cover the vaccination cost for all its eligible employees. The company will reimburse the cost of the two-mandated doses for all entitled employees.

"Currently, the vaccine is the most potent shield we have to arrest the pandemic growth and its adverse consequences. At Schaeffler, our employees are one of the most important pillars of our success and we truly appreciate their dedication and efforts during this tough time of the pandemic," Santanu Ghoshal, vice president – human resources and head – CSR, Schaeffler India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, the local unit of Volkswagen AG, has also announced a similar drive for its employees.

"The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and their families are of our paramount importance. The commencement of the public vaccination drive is a huge relief and a step towards being able put the pandemic behind. As a responsible organisation, SAVWIPL is contributing to the same by covering the cost of vaccination for all employees and their dependents, in line with government guidelines,"said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠAVWIP.

Chennai based TVS Motor Company, one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will also pay for covid-19 vaccines for its 35,000 employees and their immediate family members in the coming months.

Employees and their immediate families of TVSMotor Company Limited, Sundaram Clayton Limited TVS Credit Services Limited, Sundaram Auto Components Limited, Emerald Haven Realty Limited will be covered.

At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families," said R AnandaKrishnan, executive vice-president, human resources, TVS Motor Company.

