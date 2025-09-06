Tata Motors, M&M, BMW, Renault announce price cuts — how much will Thar, Scorpio, X5, Kiger cost now? Complete list

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Sep 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Auto companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India, BMW and Maruti Suzuki India have announced a range of price cuts for their vehicles this festive season. This comes after the GST Council on approved rate cuts for most segments to 18 per cent, with some categories at 40 per cent.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, on-road price of most cars are expected to reduce by at least 5-8 per cent.

For passenger vehicles, which are set to see the biggest benefit with GST reduced from previous 45-50 per cent (28 per cent GST + up to 22 per cent cess depending on the type of vehicle) to a flat 40 per cent rate, Kotak expects on-road price reduction of 2-9 per cent.

Here's a look at what the companies are offering:

Tata Motors

The company on September 5 announced that it will cut prices of its passenger vehicles by 75,000 to 1.45 lakh, effective from September 22, by passing on the full benefit of the GST reduction to customers.

CarTypeReductionRetail price
Tata TiagoSmall Car 75,000 4,99,990
Tata TigorSmall Car 80,000 5,99,990
Tata AltrozSmall Car 1.10 lakh 6,89,000
Tata PunchCompact SUV 85,000 6,19,990
Tata NexonCompact SUV 1.55 lakh 7,99,990
Tata CurvvMid-size SUV 65,000 9,99,990
Tata HarrierPremium SUV 1.4 lakh 14,99,990
Tata SafariPremium SUV 1.45 lakh 15,49,990
Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M on September 6 announced it will cut passenger vehicle prices up to 1.56 lakh to pass on the effect of the GST rate cuts to the customers. However, this price cut is only effective on the company's Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants and not the electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

CarReductionRetail price
Mahindra Bolero 1.27 lakh 9,81,400
Mahindra Bolero Neo 1.27 lakh 9,96,600
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Petrol) 1.4 lakh 7,99,000
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Diesel) 1.56 lakh 9,99,001
Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) 1.35 lakh 11,50,001
Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) 1.01 lakh 16,12,000
Mahindra Scorpio Classic 1.01 lakh 13,76,599
Mahindra Scorpio N 1.45 lakh 13,99,200
Mahindra Thar Roxx 1.33 lakh 12,99,000
Mahindra XUV 700 1.43 lakh 14,49,000
Renault India

Renault India on September 6 announced that its car prices will be reduced by up to 96,395 from September 22, “to pass on full benefit of the recent GST rate cut to buyers”. It added that the revised pricing, will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025; and will be applicable on bookings immediately across all dealerships nationwide.

TRIBER
VariantOld PriceNew PriceChange
Authentic 629,995576,300-53,695
Evolution724,995663,200-61,795
Techno 799,995731,800-68,195
Emotion 864,995791,200-73,795
Emotion AMT916,995838,800-78,195
Emotion MT DT887,995812,300-75,695
Emotion AMT DT939,995859,800-80,195
KIGER
VariantOld PriceNew PriceChange
Authentic MT629,995576,300-53,695
Evolution MT709,995649,500-60,495
Evolution AMT759,995695,200-64,795
Techno MT819,995750,100-69,895
Techno DT MT842,995771,100-71,895
Emotion MT914,995837,000-77,995
Emotion DT MT937,995858,000-79,995
Techno AMT869,995795,800-74,195
Techno DT AMT892,995816,800-76,195
Emotion MT 1L T999,995914,700-85,295
Emotion DT MT 1L T999,995914,700-85,295
Techno CVT 1L T999,995914,700-85,295
Techno DT CVT 1L T999,995914,700-85,295
Emotion CVT 1L T1,129,9951,033,600-96,395
Emotion DT CVT 1L T1,129,9951,033,600-96,395
KWID
VariantOld PriceNew PriceChange
RXE MT469,995429,900-40,095
RXL MT509,995466,500-43,495
RXL AMT554,995499,900-55,095
RXT MT554,995499,900-55,095
RXT AMT599,995548,800-51,195
Climber587,995537,900-50,095
Climber AMT632,995579,000-53,995
Climber DT599,995548,800-51,195
Climber AMT DT644,995590,000-54,995
BMW

Premium, luxury automaker BMW also announced prices cuts for its models. As per a report by CNBC-TV18, the luxury car segment, including players such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz will see b 8–10 percent. BMW announced that its flagship X7 SUV will now cost 9 lakh less, passing the benefit directly to customers.

CarRetail pricePrice CutReduced Price
BMW X7 1.34 crore 9 lakh 1.25 crore
BMW X5 1 crore 6.3 lakh 93.7 lakh
BMW X1 52.4 lakh 1.80 lakh 50.6 lakh
BMW 5 LWB 76.5 lakh 4.10 lakh 72.4 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 46.9 lakh 1.60 lakh 45.3 lakh
BMW 3 LWB 63.9 lakh 3.40 lakh 60.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava told Business Standard in an interview that he thinks the price of their Alto car could drop by 40,000–50,000, while the entry-level Wagon R may cost between 60,000 and 67,000 less. However, the company is yet to release any official statement on the same.

Disclaimer: This is an educational report, all prices are subject to company terms and conditions. Please check with your local dealer for latest updates.

Auto
