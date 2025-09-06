Tata Motors, M&M, BMW, Renault announce price cuts — how much will Thar, Scorpio, X5, Kiger cost now? Complete list

Auto companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India, BMW and Maruti Suzuki India have announced a range of price cuts for their vehicles this festive season. This comes after the GST Council on approved rate cuts for most segments to 18 per cent, with some categories at 40 per cent.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, on-road price of most cars are expected to reduce by at least 5-8 per cent.

For passenger vehicles, which are set to see the biggest benefit with GST reduced from previous 45-50 per cent (28 per cent GST + up to 22 per cent cess depending on the type of vehicle) to a flat 40 per cent rate, Kotak expects on-road price reduction of 2-9 per cent.

Here's a look at what the companies are offering: Tata Motors The company on September 5 announced that it will cut prices of its passenger vehicles by ₹75,000 to ₹1.45 lakh, effective from September 22, by passing on the full benefit of the GST reduction to customers.

Car Type Reduction Retail price Tata Tiago Small Car ₹ 75,000 ₹ 4,99,990 Tata Tigor Small Car ₹ 80,000 ₹ 5,99,990 Tata Altroz Small Car ₹ 1.10 lakh ₹ 6,89,000 Tata Punch Compact SUV ₹ 85,000 ₹ 6,19,990 Tata Nexon Compact SUV ₹ 1.55 lakh ₹ 7,99,990 Tata Curvv Mid-size SUV ₹ 65,000 ₹ 9,99,990 Tata Harrier Premium SUV ₹ 1.4 lakh ₹ 14,99,990 Tata Safari Premium SUV ₹ 1.45 lakh ₹ 15,49,990

Mahindra & Mahindra M&M on September 6 announced it will cut passenger vehicle prices up to ₹1.56 lakh to pass on the effect of the GST rate cuts to the customers. However, this price cut is only effective on the company's Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants and not the electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

Car Reduction Retail price Mahindra Bolero ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 9,81,400 Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 9,96,600 Mahindra XUV 3XO (Petrol) ₹ 1.4 lakh ₹ 7,99,000 Mahindra XUV 3XO (Diesel) ₹ 1.56 lakh ₹ 9,99,001 Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) ₹ 1.35 lakh ₹ 11,50,001 Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) ₹ 1.01 lakh ₹ 16,12,000 Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 1.01 lakh ₹ 13,76,599 Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 1.45 lakh ₹ 13,99,200 Mahindra Thar Roxx ₹ 1.33 lakh ₹ 12,99,000 Mahindra XUV 700 ₹ 1.43 lakh ₹ 14,49,000

Renault India Renault India on September 6 announced that its car prices will be reduced by up to ₹96,395 from September 22, “to pass on full benefit of the recent GST rate cut to buyers”. It added that the revised pricing, will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025; and will be applicable on bookings immediately across all dealerships nationwide.

TRIBER Variant Old Price New Price Change Authentic 629,995 576,300 -53,695 Evolution 724,995 663,200 -61,795 Techno 799,995 731,800 -68,195 Emotion 864,995 791,200 -73,795 Emotion AMT 916,995 838,800 -78,195 Emotion MT DT 887,995 812,300 -75,695 Emotion AMT DT 939,995 859,800 -80,195 KIGER Variant Old Price New Price Change Authentic MT 629,995 576,300 -53,695 Evolution MT 709,995 649,500 -60,495 Evolution AMT 759,995 695,200 -64,795 Techno MT 819,995 750,100 -69,895 Techno DT MT 842,995 771,100 -71,895 Emotion MT 914,995 837,000 -77,995 Emotion DT MT 937,995 858,000 -79,995 Techno AMT 869,995 795,800 -74,195 Techno DT AMT 892,995 816,800 -76,195 Emotion MT 1L T 999,995 914,700 -85,295 Emotion DT MT 1L T 999,995 914,700 -85,295 Techno CVT 1L T 999,995 914,700 -85,295 Techno DT CVT 1L T 999,995 914,700 -85,295 Emotion CVT 1L T 1,129,995 1,033,600 -96,395 Emotion DT CVT 1L T 1,129,995 1,033,600 -96,395 KWID Variant Old Price New Price Change RXE MT 469,995 429,900 -40,095 RXL MT 509,995 466,500 -43,495 RXL AMT 554,995 499,900 -55,095 RXT MT 554,995 499,900 -55,095 RXT AMT 599,995 548,800 -51,195 Climber 587,995 537,900 -50,095 Climber AMT 632,995 579,000 -53,995 Climber DT 599,995 548,800 -51,195 Climber AMT DT 644,995 590,000 -54,995

BMW Premium, luxury automaker BMW also announced prices cuts for its models. As per a report by CNBC-TV18, the luxury car segment, including players such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz will see b 8–10 percent. BMW announced that its flagship X7 SUV will now cost ₹9 lakh less, passing the benefit directly to customers.

Car Retail price Price Cut Reduced Price BMW X7 ₹ 1.34 crore ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 1.25 crore BMW X5 ₹ 1 crore ₹ 6.3 lakh ₹ 93.7 lakh BMW X1 ₹ 52.4 lakh ₹ 1.80 lakh ₹ 50.6 lakh BMW 5 LWB ₹ 76.5 lakh ₹ 4.10 lakh ₹ 72.4 lakh BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ₹ 46.9 lakh ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 45.3 lakh BMW 3 LWB ₹ 63.9 lakh ₹ 3.40 lakh ₹ 60.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava told Business Standard in an interview that he thinks the price of their Alto car could drop by ₹40,000–50,000, while the entry-level Wagon R may cost between ₹60,000 and ₹67,000 less. However, the company is yet to release any official statement on the same.