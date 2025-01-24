Auto component maker Phinia explores making alternative fuel systems in India on rising CNG demand, says CTO
US-based automobile component maker Phinia, which currently has a fuel system manufacturing unit in Gurugram, is set to expand its operations in India as the demand for alternative fuels, particularly compressed natural gas (CNG), rises in the country, vice president and chief technology officer Todd Anderson said in an exclusive interview with Mint.