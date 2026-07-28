Speed shift: Indian auto component makers accelerate product development timelines to counter Chinese competition

At least four Indian auto component makers—Samvardhana Motherson, Varroc, Tenneco Clean Air and Sona Comstar—are quickening the pace of vehicle development following a push by automakers to launch cars faster in the wake of Chinese competition.
As Tata Motors PV, Mahindra and Mahindra and Renault look at China as a benchmark and target shorter product development cycles, auto component makers are stepping up investments in technology and processes to help speed up product development and execution.
Industry executives and experts acknowledged the challenge of upgrading entire supply chains to meet compressed timelines but said it has become necessary because global automakers are increasingly prioritizing speed to market, forcing component makers to keep up.
“We have invested over the years in simulation tools and capability as one enabler of product development time,” Arjun Jain, wholetime director and CEO—Business I at Varroc, a Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-based supplier of lighting solutions and EV components, told Mint. “Recently, we developed a passenger car lighting solution from scratch within 11 months, which would typically take about 18-24 months. While this is an exception today, I would expect this to become the norm going forward.”