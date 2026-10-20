Auto component makers tap global firms’ India appetite to expand in premium, EV segments

NEW DELHI: At least three Indian auto component makers—Sona Comstar, Gabriel India and Varroc Engineering—have tied up with global auto part companies looking to expand their India play to add products and capabilities in new technologies and catch up with larger rivals.
The partnerships this fiscal span areas ranging from electric and hybrid powertrains, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advanced automotive seating systems and electric vehicle battery packs, among others, as Indian part makers look to expand their presence in the premium and electric vehicle segments.