Auto component makers eye larger share per vehicle to spur growth

India's auto parts makers are increasingly trying to supply more products for every vehicle they serve, instead of relying only on higher automobile sales for growth, according to company executives and industry experts. The shift is driving acquisitions, mergers and broader product portfolios, while easing automakers' sourcing as they deal with fewer suppliers.
Companies such as Belrise Industries, Bosch India, Tenneco Clean Air India and SJS Enterprises have identified rising content per vehicle as a key growth driver. Some have reported a 60-100% increase in the value of components supplied per vehicle over the past 12-18 months.
“In two-wheelers, around 18 months ago it (content per vehicle) would have been ₹12,000 optimum and now it's gone to ₹20,000 if I include the merger of our two related parties, Badve Autocomps and Eximius,” Swatid Badve, general manager at Belrise Industries, told analysts and investors during an earnings call on 25 May.