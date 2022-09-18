Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Auto cos bet on festive push for sector revival

Auto cos bet on festive push for sector revival

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 18 Sep 2022Niti Kiran

With the softening of commodity prices, profit margins of companies are also expected to improve, spelling hope for the coming quarters. However, some headwinds could spoil the party

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s “Motown" seems to be getting its mojo back. Sales volumes are recovering as the availability of semiconductor chips improves, companies announce new launches, and inventories build up ahead of the festival season. The sector is eyeing its best-ever growth for the festive period after a demand slump during the pandemic over the last two years. Further, with the softening of commodity prices, profit margins of companies are also expected to improve, spelling hope for the coming quarters. However, some headwinds could spoil the party. Demand is still below the pre-pandemic levels and erratic rains could weigh on rural demand

