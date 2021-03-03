Passenger vehicle sales are expected to stay robust despite a sharp rise in fuel prices and a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some key markets such as Maharashtra, according to five automobile dealers.

Pent-up demand that is driving a rebound in sales since last September and shift in consumer preference for personal mobility will likely continue in the coming months, the dealers said. Their confidence also stems from the fact that several popular car models of companies such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd currently command waiting periods of a few months while factories are running at full capacity to cope with the demand.

To be sure, the sales growth will also come on a low base since vehicle sales suffered last year because of the covid-19 outbreak and increase in vehicle prices following the shift to new emission and safety regulations.

A dealer for Maruti Suzuki in Bengaluru said retail sales in January and February rose 20-25% from a year earlier and expects sales to grow in the coming months on a sequential basis as most vehicle models have a long waiting period while supplies to dealerships are limited.

“We have not seen much impact of increase in oil prices in the past two months. Currently, Maruti does not have adequate vehicles at dealerships and the supply is also not matching the demand of the dealers," said the dealer, requesting anonymity. “Since October, our retails have not been in the red and going forward, we expect the momentum to continue across segments. However, we may end the year at the same level as two years ago."

Since September, manufacturers such as Maruti, Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors have been producing vehicles at optimum capacity to meet strong demand. Retail sales grew in double digits after two years during the 2020 festive season.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles witnessed a 4.46% year-on-year decline in sales to 281,666 units in January after growing for two consecutive months, according to data released by FADA.

Analysts at brokerage Emkay Global said in a 2 March note that discounts on vehicles have fallen by up to 2% of their sticker prices because of the strong demand while dealer inventory has dropped to a low of 1-2 weeks.

