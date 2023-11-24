Auto Dealers Find Savings by Buying Cars Off the Street
Buying vehicles directly from consumers improves profit margins and allows dealers to reduce prices, finance chiefs say.
During the pandemic, auto dealers rushed to buy used cars off the street as vehicle production declined amid supply-chain shortages. Those efforts not only helped ease an inventory squeeze. They also have bolstered dealers’ profit margins while allowing some to cut prices, as the vehicles they purchase directly from consumers are often cheaper.